Four child pornography cases lead to 80 years in prison

Four men are facing a combined 80 years in prison in separate child pornography cases.

Forty-year-old Jason Kinman of Council Bluffs was sentenced to 25 years for distribution and production of child pornography, and coercion and enticement of a minor. Investigators found he had communicated with several minor girls and sought naked photos and video from them.

Thirty-nine-year old Jacob Bermel of Muscatine was sentenced to 25 years for production and possession of child pornography. Investigators say he had a hidden camera in the bathroom of his house and made recordings of children.

Sixty-four-year-old Kendal Letcher of Washington and 33-year-old Nicholas Walker-Bennett of Eldridge were each sentenced to 15 years in prison for receiving and distributing child pornography.