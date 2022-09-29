Northwest Iowa woman pleads guilty to stealing over $10,000 from dependent adult

A northwest Iowa woman originally charged with felony theft and forgery charges is pleading guilty to stealing thousands of dollars from a dependent adult.

According to a criminal complaint filed with the Sioux County Clerk of Court, 43-year-old Samantha Hagemann of Remsen was accused of obtaining money in the form of ATM withdrawals, transactions at merchants, digital transactions for entertainment, and checks from the victim who was living at a Hull nursing home.

The Sioux County Deputy Sheriff’s statement says that at first, the theft was via debit card, but eventually Hagemann began going to the nursing home to collect checks from the victim. It says the checks were made out by someone other than the victim, but were all written out to Hagemann. In all, the deputy says the amount withdrawn exceeded $10,000.

Court records indicate Hagemann pleaded not guilty in March, but changed her plea as part of a plea agreement this week. She has not yet been sentenced.

