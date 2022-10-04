Gingrich campaigns with Iowa 3rd district candidate Nunn

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich has joined third district congressional candidate Zach Nunn to tout the House GOP’s “Commitment to America” agenda. Nunn emphasizes the pledge to reduce government spending.

“Every dollar the government spends is a dollar they’ve taken away from you,” Nunn said.

Gingrich flew to Iowa to campaign with Nunn in Des Moines late this morning. Gingrich unveiled a similar “Contract with America” in 1994, just before Republicans took control of the U-S House. Gingrich is predicting Republicans will easily recapture a majority of House seats this election.

“I think big things are happening and…this race is a good example,” Gingrich said. “It’s a very close race. I suspect in the end we’ll win it.”

Nunn is running against Congresswoman Cindy Axne, a Democrat from West Des Moines who is seeking a third term in the U.S. House. Gingrich advised Nunn to emphasize economic issues to reach independent voters.

“I say to every candidate of every background: ‘You start with prices,'” Gingrich said. “High prices affect every person in Iowa. They affect every Latino. They affect every African American. They affect every Native American. They affect young people. They affect old people. They affect small towns. They affect Des Moines.”

Former Iowa Congressman Greg Ganske was at the event, too. Ganske showed the crowd a poster of the 1994 “Contract with America” he campaigned with before defeating a 36 year Democratic incumbent.