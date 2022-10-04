Semi driver killed in crash with grain wagon

A man from Grinnell has died and another man was injured in a wreck on a county highway near Brooklyn that involved a semi and farm equipment.

The semi and a tractor were both headed north on the highway at about six o’clock last night when the semi ran into the back of a wagon being pulled by a tractor. The semi wound up on its side in the ditch. Sixty-eight-year-old Garland Alan Roth, the semi driver, was killed.

Seventy-two-year-old Charles Griffith, who was driving the tractor, was taken to a hospital in Grinnell for treatment.