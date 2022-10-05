Man arrested twice in 24 hours in Montgomery County

A southwest Iowa man was arrested twice in a little more than 24 hours on charges associated with the same offense.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said 43-year-old Jeffrey Christopher Potter, of Elliott, was arrested at around 3:15 a.m. Tuesday on a Mills County warrant for failure to appear on a driving while revoked charge. He was transported to the Mills County line and transferred to the custody of Mills County deputies.

Potter was arrested again at around 4:15 a.m. today, following a traffic stop on a gravel road east of Imogene. Upon further investigation, Potter was taken into custody for driving while revoked. He was transported to the Montgomery County Jail in Red Oak, and held without bond.

(By Ric Hanson, KJAN, Atlantic)