Man injured in house explosion near Chillicothe

A house explosion in southeast Iowa left a resident seriously hurt.

The Wapello County Sheriff’s Office says it received a 911 call at noon on Tuesday concerning a residence in Chillicothe. Authorities were told that the house exploded and a man needed medical assistance. Deputies arrived at the scene and found the man. He was airlifted to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.

The injured man’s condition is unknown and his identity was not disclosed. The cause of the explosion is still under investigation.

(By Ellis Codjoe, KBIZ, Ottumwa)