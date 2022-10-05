Spencer man sentenced to 19+ years on drug charges

A northwest Iowa man caught getting meth through the mail has been sentenced to nearly two decades in federal prison.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Iowa, 55-year-old Armando Silva Reyes of Spencer gave a quarter pound of meth to an informant on two occasions. In February last year Silva Reyes and others received three pounds of meth through the U-S Post Office in Spencer.

Prosecutors say Silva Reyes was part of a network that distributed meth by the pound in northern Iowa. Earlier this year, Silva Reyes pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and two counts of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.