Nestle Purina has completed a 156-million dollar expansion of its plant in Clinton.

Nearly 600 people are employed at the Purina plant in Clinton. That includes most of the 96 jobs tied to the plant’s expansion.

Purina has been making pet food in Clinton since 1969. According to the company’s website 190 different pet products have been produced at the plant over the past five decades and it’s the only site where Purina’s prescription pet food is made.