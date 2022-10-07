Rural Merrill man sentenced to life for killing stepson

A rural Merrill man who was convicted last month of first-degree murder in the death of his stepson was sentenced this afternoon to life in prison.

Eighty-four-year-old Thomas Knapp, was found guilty of the shooting death of 51-year-old Kevin Juzek (Joo-sick) in May, 2020, at Knapp’s home near Merrill. Knapp was also sentenced to up to ten years for willful injury in Juzek’s death.

He was ordered to pay $150,000 dollars in restitution to Juzek’s estate. Charges against Knapp for injuring his wife, Darlene, in the same incident, brought a sentence of five years in prison.

Knapp was given the opportunity to speak before sentence was handed down. He declined to do so.

(By John Slegers, KLEM, Le Mars)