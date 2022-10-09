Iowa woman with no-contact order against husband shot to death

A 55-year-old woman was found shot to death this weekend in eastern Iowa and her estranged husband was taken into custody.

Angela Prichard was found dead early Saturday at the business she owns north of Bellevue. Authorities initially described 56-year-old Christopher Prichard as a person of interest in the case. According to the Iowa Department of Public Safety, he was taken into custody early Sunday on warrants issued on September 30th for violating a no-contact order.

The Dubuque Telegraph Herald reports Christopher Prichard was scheduled to go on trial next month on a domestic abuse charge.