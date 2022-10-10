Des Moines airport website hacked, no flights impacted

Russian hackers targeted the websites of more than a dozen U.S. airports this morning, including the Des Moines International Airport.

A group linked to the Kremlin has claimed credit for the online attacks, which did not affect flights or air traffic control, but took down the websites of airports in New York, Chicago and Atlanta as well as Des Moines.

FLYDSM.com was down for a couple of hours, but has been restored. The website lets travelers check flight departures and arrivals in Des Moines — information that is available separately through each airline’s website.