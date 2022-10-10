Layoffs at Waterloo factory that makes cabinets

Nearly 100 employees are being laid off from a Waterloo factory that makes kitchen and bathroom cabinets.

According to KWWL, employees of Omega Cabinets in Waterloo have been notified the factory’s parent company is “rebalancing operations” and that means layoffs. MasterBrand Cabinets is offering its employees in Waterloo extra money if they agree to transfer to work in another company factory.

MasterBrand’s headquarters is in Indiana. The company makes several different brands of cabinets and employs 14-thousand people at its manufacturing plants and service centers across the United States, Canada and Mexico.