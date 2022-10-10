Radio Iowa High School Football Poll 10/10/22

Class 5A
1. Pleasant Valley (7-0), LW #1 vs Dubuque Senior
2. Dowling Catholic (6-1), LW #2 vs WDM Valley
3. Ankeny (6-1), LW #3 vs #3 Waukee Northwest
4. Southeast Polk (6-1), LW #4 vs Ankeny Centennial
5. Cedar Falls (5-2), LW #8 vs Bettendorf
6. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (6-1), LW #9 @ Johnston
7. Waukee Northwest (4-3), LW (X) @ #3 Ankeny
8. Cedar Rapids Prairie (5-2), LW #5 @ Iowa City West
9. Sioux City East (6-2), LW (X) vs DSM Roosevelt
10.Urbandale (5-2), LW (X) @ Waukee
Class 4A
1. Lewis Central (8-0), LW #1 @ Dallas Center-Grimes
2. Cedar Rapids Xavier (7-0), LW #2 vs Newton
3. Waverly-Shell Rock (7-0), LW #3 vs #10 Western Dubuque
4. Carlisle (6-1), LW #4 vs Norwalk
5. Iowa City Liberty (6-1), LW #6 @ Burlington
6. Bondurant-Farrar (6-1), LW #7 vs #8 Indianola
7. North Scott (5-2), LW #8 @ Fort Madison
8. Indianola (5-2), LW #5 @ #6 Bondurant-Farrar
9. Spencer (6-1), LW #9 @ LeMars
10.Western Dubuque (5-2), LW (X) @ #3 Waverly-Shell Rock
Class 3A
1. Harlan (6-1), LW #1 @ #9 Creston
2. Humboldt (7-0), LW #2 @ #5 Nevada
3. Mount Vernon (7-0), LW #3 vs Central DeWitt
4. Independence (7-1), LW #6 @ #10 West Delaware
5. Nevada (6-1), LW #5 vs #2 Humboldt
6. Solon (5-2), LW #7 vs Grinnell
7. ADM (Adel) (6-1), LW #4 vs Knoxville
8. North Polk (5-2), LW #8 @ Gilbert
9. Creston (6-1), LW #9 vs #1 Harlan
10.West Delaware (4-3), LW #10 vs #4 Independence
Class 2A
1. Williamsburg (7-0), LW #1 @ Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont
2. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (7-0), LW #2 @ Okoboji
3. West Marshall (7-0), LW #3 vs Albia
4. Spirit Lake (7-0), LW #4 @ Southeast Valley
5. OABCIG (6-1), LW #5 vs Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
6. West Lyon (5-2), LW #6 vs Cherokee
7. Greene County (5-1), LW #7 vs Clarke
8. Osage (5-2), LW #8 @ #10 Crestwood
9. New Hampton (6-1), LW #9 @ Clear Lake
10.Crestwood (5-2), LW #10 vs #8 Osage
Class 1A
1. Van Meter (6-1), LW #1 vs #8 ACGC
2. Underwood (7-1), LW #2 @ #5 Kuemper
3. West Branch (7-0), LW #3 @ Wilton
4. West Sioux (6-1), LW #4 vs Sioux Central
5. Carroll Kuemper (7-0), LW #6 vs #2 Underwood
6. Aplington-Parkersburg (6-1), LW #7 vs East Marshall
7. MFL MarMac (6-1), LW (X) vs Dyersville Beckman
8. ACGC (6-1), LW #8 @ #1 Van Meter
9. Pella Christian (6-1), LW #9 @ Central Decatur
10.South Hamilton (6-1), LW #10 @ Eagle Grove
Class A
1. West Hancock (7-0), LW #1 @ North Butler
2. Lynnville-Sully (7-0), LW #2 vs Belle Plaine
3. Grundy Center (7-0), LW #3 @ North Tama
4. Woodbury Central (7-0), LW #4 vs Missouri Valley
5. AHSTW (Avoca) (7-0), LW #5 @ St. Albert
6. North Linn (6-1), LW #6 @ Maquoketa Valley
7. East Buchanan (6-1), LW #7 @ South Winneshiek
8. Columbus Junction (7-0), LW #8 vs #10 Alburnett
9. HMS (Hartley (5-2), LW #9 vs Akron-Westfield
10.Alburnett (6-1), LW #10 @ #8 Columbus Jct.
8-Player
1. Remsen St. Mary’s (7-0), LW #1 @ Glidden-Ralston
2. WACO (8-0), LW #2 @ Tri-County
3. Don Bosco (7-0), LW #3 Idle
4. Easton Valley (5-1), LW #4 vs Lansing Kee
5. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (6-1), LW #5 @ Collins-Maxwell
6. Lenox (7-0), LW #7 vs #8 Fremont-Mills
7. Newell-Fonda (6-1), LW #8 @ AR-WE-VA
8. Fremont-Mills (6-1), LW (X) @ #6 Lenox
9. West Harrison (7-0), LW #9 @ Griswold
10.Southeast Warren (7-1), LW #10 vs Lamoni