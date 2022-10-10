Radio Iowa High School Football Poll 10/10/22

Class 5A

1. Pleasant Valley (7-0), LW #1 vs Dubuque Senior

2. Dowling Catholic (6-1), LW #2 vs WDM Valley

3. Ankeny (6-1), LW #3 vs #3 Waukee Northwest

4. Southeast Polk (6-1), LW #4 vs Ankeny Centennial

5. Cedar Falls (5-2), LW #8 vs Bettendorf

6. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (6-1), LW #9 @ Johnston

7. Waukee Northwest (4-3), LW (X) @ #3 Ankeny

8. Cedar Rapids Prairie (5-2), LW #5 @ Iowa City West

9. Sioux City East (6-2), LW (X) vs DSM Roosevelt

10.Urbandale (5-2), LW (X) @ Waukee

Class 4A

1. Lewis Central (8-0), LW #1 @ Dallas Center-Grimes

2. Cedar Rapids Xavier (7-0), LW #2 vs Newton

3. Waverly-Shell Rock (7-0), LW #3 vs #10 Western Dubuque

4. Carlisle (6-1), LW #4 vs Norwalk

5. Iowa City Liberty (6-1), LW #6 @ Burlington

6. Bondurant-Farrar (6-1), LW #7 vs #8 Indianola

7. North Scott (5-2), LW #8 @ Fort Madison

8. Indianola (5-2), LW #5 @ #6 Bondurant-Farrar

9. Spencer (6-1), LW #9 @ LeMars

10.Western Dubuque (5-2), LW (X) @ #3 Waverly-Shell Rock

Class 3A

1. Harlan (6-1), LW #1 @ #9 Creston

2. Humboldt (7-0), LW #2 @ #5 Nevada

3. Mount Vernon (7-0), LW #3 vs Central DeWitt

4. Independence (7-1), LW #6 @ #10 West Delaware

5. Nevada (6-1), LW #5 vs #2 Humboldt

6. Solon (5-2), LW #7 vs Grinnell

7. ADM (Adel) (6-1), LW #4 vs Knoxville

8. North Polk (5-2), LW #8 @ Gilbert

9. Creston (6-1), LW #9 vs #1 Harlan

10.West Delaware (4-3), LW #10 vs #4 Independence

Class 2A

1. Williamsburg (7-0), LW #1 @ Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont

2. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (7-0), LW #2 @ Okoboji

3. West Marshall (7-0), LW #3 vs Albia

4. Spirit Lake (7-0), LW #4 @ Southeast Valley

5. OABCIG (6-1), LW #5 vs Clarion-Goldfield-Dows

6. West Lyon (5-2), LW #6 vs Cherokee

7. Greene County (5-1), LW #7 vs Clarke

8. Osage (5-2), LW #8 @ #10 Crestwood

9. New Hampton (6-1), LW #9 @ Clear Lake

10.Crestwood (5-2), LW #10 vs #8 Osage

Class 1A

1. Van Meter (6-1), LW #1 vs #8 ACGC

2. Underwood (7-1), LW #2 @ #5 Kuemper

3. West Branch (7-0), LW #3 @ Wilton

4. West Sioux (6-1), LW #4 vs Sioux Central

5. Carroll Kuemper (7-0), LW #6 vs #2 Underwood

6. Aplington-Parkersburg (6-1), LW #7 vs East Marshall

7. MFL MarMac (6-1), LW (X) vs Dyersville Beckman

8. ACGC (6-1), LW #8 @ #1 Van Meter

9. Pella Christian (6-1), LW #9 @ Central Decatur

10.South Hamilton (6-1), LW #10 @ Eagle Grove

Class A

1. West Hancock (7-0), LW #1 @ North Butler

2. Lynnville-Sully (7-0), LW #2 vs Belle Plaine

3. Grundy Center (7-0), LW #3 @ North Tama

4. Woodbury Central (7-0), LW #4 vs Missouri Valley

5. AHSTW (Avoca) (7-0), LW #5 @ St. Albert

6. North Linn (6-1), LW #6 @ Maquoketa Valley

7. East Buchanan (6-1), LW #7 @ South Winneshiek

8. Columbus Junction (7-0), LW #8 vs #10 Alburnett

9. HMS (Hartley (5-2), LW #9 vs Akron-Westfield

10.Alburnett (6-1), LW #10 @ #8 Columbus Jct.

8-Player

1. Remsen St. Mary’s (7-0), LW #1 @ Glidden-Ralston

2. WACO (8-0), LW #2 @ Tri-County

3. Don Bosco (7-0), LW #3 Idle

4. Easton Valley (5-1), LW #4 vs Lansing Kee

5. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (6-1), LW #5 @ Collins-Maxwell

6. Lenox (7-0), LW #7 vs #8 Fremont-Mills

7. Newell-Fonda (6-1), LW #8 @ AR-WE-VA

8. Fremont-Mills (6-1), LW (X) @ #6 Lenox

9. West Harrison (7-0), LW #9 @ Griswold

10.Southeast Warren (7-1), LW #10 vs Lamoni