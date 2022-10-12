Iowa State’s struggling offense seeks improvement

Iowa State coach Matt Campbell says dramatic changes are not going to help the Iowa State offense. The Cyclones rank last in the Big 12 in scoring, rushing and total offense heading into Saturday’s game at Texas. In an 0-3 start to Big 12 play the Cyclones have only scored four touchdowns.

“We’ve had success even this year at times on offense”, said Campbell. “When you have young players or people doing their role for ther first time, sometimes you are going to get inconsistency and I think that is what you are seeing.”

Iowa State receiver Jaylin Noel says despite the struggles there is no finger pointing on offense.

“I feel like everybody plays a role in how the offense goes and it is not one persons fault”, said Noel. “As a whole we can all get better.”