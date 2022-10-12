Judge appoints guardian for ‘American Pickers’ star Frank Fritz as he recovers from stroke

Radio Iowa

Frank Fritz, the Iowan who gained fame on the “American Pickers” TV show, suffered a massive stroke in July and court records indicate a judge has appointed a temporary guardian to oversee his care.

A judge has appointed a long-time friend of Fritz as a temporary guardian, to make decisions about Fritz’s personal affairs. The judge put a local bank in charge of the former reality TV star’s finances.

Fritz, who is 58, was found in his Davenport home in July and rushed to a hospital for treatment of a stroke. He is currently being cared for in a rehabilitation facility and a friend recently told the Quad City Times Fritz is getting better every single day.

American Pickers was launched on the History Channel in 2010 and quickly became a hit. Fritz’s departure from the program was announced in the middle of last year.