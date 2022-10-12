Sioux City based Bomgaars now second largest farm and ranch retailer

Officials with Bomgaars have confirmed an expansion that gives the Sioux City based company the second largest group of farm-and-ranch stores in the country.

Bomgaars acquisition of 73 Orscheln stores is part of a mega-deal with two other retailers that was disclosed yesterday. The Federal Trade Commission had anti-trust concerns about Tennessee based Tractor Supply Company’s bid for Orscheln Farm and Home, so the agency required that some Orscheln locations be purchased by separate companies.

Another firm purchased a dozen Orscheln locations. The 73 stores Bomgaars is acquiring are in seven states. Bomgaars’ purchase of an Orscheln distribution center in Moberly, Missouri, will close next fall.

Bomgaars started in 1944 as a single store in Middleburg, Iowa. With this acquisition, Bomgaars will operate from 180 locations in 15 states.

(Reporting by Woody Gottburg, KSCJ, Sioux City)