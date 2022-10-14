Federal prison sentence for Waterloo man who authorities say is in a gang

A man who authorities say is a member of a Waterloo gang has been sentenced to over three years in federal prison on a gun charge.

Sir Frank Nelson III of Waterloo, who is 27, was arrested after a traffic stop in mid-2020. According to court records, police found marijuana and a stolen semi-automatic pistol in the vehicle. Nelson pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm in May.

Prosecutors in northern Iowa have also announced a 29-year-old man from Hawarden has pleaded guilty to two federal drug charges after he was caught in a group selling meth in the Sioux City area. A news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office indicates an undercover buyer paid $5000 for the meth.

Court records indicate Jose Duenas-Topete admits he received pounds of meth for distribution in Woodbury and Plymouth Counties. He’ll be sentenced later.