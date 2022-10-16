Three men accused of drug dealing in Waterloo sentenced to federal prison

Three men caught with large amounts of meth and fentanyl in the Waterloo area have been sentenced to lengthy federal prison terms.

Court records indicate 43-year-old Levi Dull of Cedar Falls sold illegal drugs to two men who overdosed in August of last year. One of the men died. Authorities searched Dull’s home and storage unit and found guns and illegal drugs.

A news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office indicates Dull was working with two men from Mexico who were part of a drug cartel. A search in Waterloo of one of their homes uncovered 90 pounds of meth and 23 pounds of fentanyl.

Dull, the Cedar Falls man in this case, has been sentenced to 22 and a half years in prison. The other two men got 14 and 13 year sentences.