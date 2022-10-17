Axne scoffs at Nunn’s assertion abortion to be state issue

Democratic Congresswoman Cindy Axne says her Republican opponent and the GOP leader in the U.S. House are trying to avoid revealing their plans to pass abortion restrictions.

Last week, House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy and third district candidate Zach Nunn said this summer’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling has “pushed” decisions about abortion policy down to states. Axne says dozens of House Republicans have already proposed bills to restrict abortions.

“There’s nothing that we can trust coming out of Leader McCarthy’s mouth or Zach Nunn’s mouth when it comes to defending women’s reproductive health,” Axne says.

Nunn has said it’s a state issue and Iowans need to have their voices heard. “I think the court’s been very clear here,” Nunn said. “Under the 10th Amendment, this is back to the states.”

Axne points to polling that shows opposition to abortion restrictions in Iowa has increased since the court decision.

“If they really want, and I think my opponent said, ‘a conversation with Iowans,’ put it on the ballot,” Axne said. “I can tell you one thing — they’re going to get the same result they got in Kansas.”

In August, Kansas voters rejected an amendment that would have said there was no right to an abortion under the Kansas constitution.

While competing in a primary debate against two other Republicans this spring, Nunn raised his hand in support of a statement that all abortions should be illegal across the country. In a debate with Axne this fall, Nunn emphasized his vote as a state legislator for a six-week abortion ban in Iowa, with exceptions in cases of rape, incest, fetal abnormality or to save the life of the mother.