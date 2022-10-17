Congresswoman Hinson hospitalized for kidney infection

Republican Congresswoman Ashley Hinson of Marion has been hospitalized for treatment of a kidney infection.

Jimmy Peacock, Hinson’s chief of staff, released a statement this morning, announcing Hinson was admitted to a Cedar Rapids hospital Sunday evening. Peacock said Hinson appreciates “all of the prayers and well wishes” and “is looking forward to being back on the road soon,” but did not give a time frame for her doctor’s treatment plan.

Hinson, who is 39, was first elected to the U.S. House in 2020 and is running for reelection in Iowa’s new second congressional district. Hinson and Liz Mathis of Hiawatha — the Democratic candidate in Iowa’s second congressional district — debated last week on KCRG-TV, where they both have worked in the past.

“I’m sorry to learn of Congresswoman Hinson’s hospitalization,” Mathis said in a statement posted on Twitter. “I’m wishing her a speedy recovery from her illness.”

The two candidates had been scheduled to debate tomorrow night on Iowa PBS, but that debate has been cancelled. A news release from Iowa PBS indicates the candidates were offered several possible dates to reschedule before the November 8 General Election, but “none of those dates were mutually acceptable to the campaigns.”