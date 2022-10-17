Man killed, three 17-year-olds injured in wreck near Sheldon

A man died and three juveniles were seriously hurt following a car crash early Monday morning near Northwest Community College in Sheldon.

The Iowa State Patrol’s accident report indicates that just before 6:30 Monday morning, the teenage driver of a car crossed the center line of Highway 18 west of Sheldon and hit a semi head on. All four occupants of the car were trapped inside the vehicle and had to be freed by emergency crews.

Forty-four-year-old Samuel Garcia-Ruiz of Worthington, Minnesota – a passenger in the back seat, was killed. The 17 year old male who was driving has life-threatening injuries according to the State Patrol and two 17 year old females who were passengers were seriously injured. All three teenagers are hospitalized in Sheldon.

The semi driver was not hurt.

Both lanes Highway 18 were closed for several hours.