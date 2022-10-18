Brr! Four Iowa cities set record lows this morning as wind chills dip below zero

It’ll be one of those weeks in Iowa where our attire may include both winter coats and shorts. This morning, some communities experienced lows in the low 20s and wind chills below zero.

Meteorologist Ashley Bury, at the National Weather Service in Johnston, says four Iowa cities had record low temperatures early today.

“We had 21 degrees at the Des Moines airport, which beat 22 degrees that we had in 1972,” Bury says. “At Lamoni, it was also 22 and Ottumwa was 22, which beat the records in 1972 when their lows were also 23. So just a degree lower for those three sites, but that did break our record today.”

Also, Webster City broke a 70-year-old record this morning with 16 degrees, besting a record of 18 set on this date in 1952.

If we can endure a little more cold, Bury says warmer weather is coming.

“Another chilly night tonight, mainly in the low 20s again, maybe some upper teens, no records look like they’re going to be broken though,” she says, “but after that, we’re going to see some highs back in the 50s and even by the end of the week, Friday into the weekend, we’re going to see temperatures even in the 70s, so it’s gonna be nice and warm for October.”

While today’s highs are mostly in the low 40s, highs by Saturday may be near 80.

(Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)