Congresswoman Hinson released from hospital

Congresswoman Ashley Hinson has been released from the Cedar Rapids hospital where she had been undergoing treatment for a kidney infection.

Hinson entered the hospital Sunday night and was dismissed this morning. In a written statement, Hinson said she is “feeling much better” and “will continue resting at home.” Hinson said she “looks forward to being out on the road soon,” but did not offer a time frame for resuming campaign activity.

Hinson, a Republican from Marion, is seeking a second term in the U.S. House. The televised debate tonight between Hinson and Democratic challenger Liz Mathis of Hiawatha has been cancelled and will not be rescheduled.