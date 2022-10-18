Marion man who ran photography business convicted on child porn charge

A man who once ran a photography business in eastern Iowa has pleaded guilty to a federal child pornography charge.

Gordon Grabau’s home in Marion was searched last summer. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, investigators found 160,000 files containing child pornography on five different devices. Some of the images involved infants and toddlers.

Grabau had previously worked as a TSA supervisor at the Cedar Rapids airport. After his arrest last summer, he was immediately suspended from his long-time volunteer role as a reserve deputy in the Linn County Sheriff’s Department.

Grabau, who is 51, has pleaded guilty to one count of receiving child pornography. The conviction carries at least five years or a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison.

Grabau had operated a business in Marion called G.G. Photography. During a hearing last year, an FBI agent testified Grabau had been sharing pornographic images for the previous nine years.