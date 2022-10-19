SW Iowa man dies in pickup crash

A single-vehicle accident in southwest Iowa last night claimed the life of a man from Pottawattamie County.

The State Patrol says 52-year-old Richard Keith Snyder, of Treynor, died when the pickup truck he was driving crashed at around 8-p.m., northwest of Emerson.

The accident happened when the vehicle left eastbound Highway 34, crashed through a fence and across a creek before it struck an embankment.

Snyder died at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt. The accident remains under investigation.

(Ric Hanson, KJAN, Atlantic)