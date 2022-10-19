Two road crew workers killed by distracted driver on Burlington bridge

Authorities say a distracted driver who was on her cell phone hit and killed two Iowa construction workers in a work zone on Tuesday.

It happened on the Great River Bridge over the Mississippi River at Burlington.

The Illinois State Police say a motorist, identified as 21-year-old Emily Johnson, was westbound on the bridge and hit a barrel, then hit the two workers.

Troopers say Johnson is being charged with improper passing of a stationary emergency vehicle, improper use of an electronic communication device and failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash.

The workers killed are identified as 20-year-old Pearson Franklin and 35-year-old Andrew Whitcomb, both from Burlington.