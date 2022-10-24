Radio Iowa High School Football Poll 10/24/22

Class 5A (Final)

1. Pleasant Valley (9-0), LW #1 vs WDM Valley

2. Dowling Catholic (8-1), LW #2 vs Davenport West

3. Ankeny (8-1), LW #3 vs #9 Sioux City East

4. Southeast Polk (8-1), LW #4 vs Ames

5. Cedar Falls (7-2), LW #5 vs Ankeny Centennial

6. Johnston (6-3), LW #7 vs Iowa City High

7. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (7-2) vs Waukee Northwest

8. Linn-Mar (6-3), LW #10 @ #10 Prairie

9. Sioux City East (8-2), LW #8 @ #3 Ankeny

10.Cedar Rapids Prairie (6-3), LW #9 vs #8 Linn-Mar

Class 4A (Final)

1. Lewis Central (10-0), LW #1 vs LeMars

2. Cedar Rapids Xavier (9-0), LW #2 vs CR Washington

3. Waverly-Shell Rock (9-0), LW #3 vs Fort Madison

4. Carlisle (7-1), LW #4 vs Newton

5. Iowa City Liberty (8-1), LW #5 vs Webster City

6. Bondurant-Farrar (8-1), LW #6 vs #9 Indianola

7. North Scott (7-2), LW #7 vs #9 Western Dubuque

8. Indianola (6-3), LW #9 @ #6 Bondurant-Farrar

9. Western Dubuque (6-3), LW #10 @ #7 North Scott

10.Glenwood (6-4), LW (X) @ Spencer

Class 3A (Final)

1. Harlan (8-1), LW #1 vs MOC-Floyd Valley

2. Mount Vernon (9-0), LW #2 vs #9 Central DeWitt

3. Independence (9-1), LW #3 vs Benton

4. Solon (7-2), LW #5 vs West Delaware

5. Humboldt (8-1), LW #6 vs #10 Hampton-Dumont/CAL

6. ADM (Adel) (8-1), LW #7 vs Grinnell

7. North Polk (7-2), LW #8 vs Creston

8. Nevada (7-2), LW #4 @ Sioux Center

9. Central DeWitt (6-3), LW (X) @ #2 Mount Vernon

10.Hampton-Dumont/CAL (6-3), LW (X) @ #5 Humboldt