A wind turbine south of the Williamsburg exit on Interstate-80 caught fire overnight and sparked a field fire.

According to the Williamsburg Fire Department, the head of the wind turbine was fully engulfed in flames when fire fighters got to the scene shortly before 1 a.m. Falling debris set the field surrounding the tower on fire.

Officials say the fire was put out by 3 a.m. and a crew from MidAmerican arrived on scene to oversee operation of the turbine.