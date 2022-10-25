Northeast, south-central Iowa lag behind in corn harvest

The latest U.S.D.A. crop report shows one part of the state is much closer to finishing up the harvest than others.

The report shows the northeast and south-central regions of Iowa both are under 40% percent when it comes to the corn harvested — while 82% of the corn is already sitting in bins in northwest Iowa.

The overall corn harvest is 59% complete — which is one day ahead of last year and eight days ahead of the five-year average.

The report says the soybean harvest reached 88% complete — which is 11 days ahead of the average.