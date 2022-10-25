Woman says her late father was a serial killer who buried dead in Iowa

State and local officials are following leads from a woman who says her late father was a serial killer who forced his children to help bury the bodies in southwest Iowa.

The woman has told authorities her late father, Donald Dean Studey of Thurman, killed as many 70 women over three decades. Reporters from Newsweek say they were at the remote site in Fremont County, about 36 miles south of Council Bluffs, on Friday when cadavar dogs indicated they’d picked up the scent of human remains. The Fremont County Sheriff has told Newsweek and the Des Moines Register he believes the woman and authorities are putting together a game plan for a thorough search of the property.

The woman’s father died in 2013 at the age of 75. She says the women he killed were mostly sex workers or transients he picked up in Omaha.

The Fremont County Sheriff told KETV there had been rumors about Studey for years, but as of Monday authorities had no evidence to support the woman’s claims.