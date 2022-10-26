Ottumwa pair accused of filing fraudulent tax returns for immigrants

An Ottumwa father and daughter are facing sixty fraudulent tax and unemployment charges following a federal grand jury review.

The charges allege 47-year-old Thein Maung and his 20-year-old daughter Phyo Mi prepared and filed hundreds of fraudulent tax returns for immigrants who had little or no ability to read or speak English, and would not sign their own names to the returns. They would collect a cash fee and would tack on fraudulent energy credits and deductions to the returns and have money deposited into bank accounts they had access to.

The charges allege the two received more than $140,000s in fraudulent tax refunds, and also filed for more than $70,000 in fraudulent unemployment benefits. No trial date has been set.