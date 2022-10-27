Cambrex expanding operations in Charles City

A manufacturing company in the pharmaceutical industry is expanding in Charles City and branching out into Minnesota.

Cambrex announced Thursday their $6.5 million investment in a multi-phase, 9,000-square-foot expansion, plus 21,000 square foot renovation in Charles City while adding 40 new jobs. The Iowa Economic Development Authority has awarded the company tax benefits and $300,000 in direct financial assistance to support the expansion through the High Quality Jobs program.

Cambrex has also announced plans to build a new, 21,000-square-foot research and development facility near the Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport will operate as an extension of Cambrex’s flagship facility in Charles City. The company is expected to add about 40 new jobs over the next 2-3 years at the new site in Minneapolis.

(By Mark Pitz, KCHA, Charles City)