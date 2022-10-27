Halloween can pose some dangers for pets

Gobbling down mounds of Halloween candy can leave trick-or-treaters with a bad tummy ache, but too much sweet stuff can be dangerous, and even deadly, for a pet.

Jessie Phillips, director of development & communications at the Animal Rescue League of Iowa, says chocolate is toxic to dogs and cats, and while rarely fatal, chocolate can result in significant illness. “It really just depends on the amount ingested and the size of the animal,” Phillips says. “If your pet has ever gotten some chocolate and you’re unsure, you can always call your veterinarian or the Pet Poison Help Hotline.”

That hotline is 800-213-6680. Some Iowans already have a big bowl of treats on the counter, ready to go for trick-or-treat night, while kids may leave their sacks of candy laying around after they’ve had their fill. Both types of candy stashes should be hidden away from pets. “Keep it in a safe place, better be safe than sorry,” Phillip says. “We all know about chocolate, but aside from chocolate, there are other ingredients that can be dangerous to your pets. Artificial sweeteners, like Xylitol, can be toxic, so really just be safe. Keep them up high or out of the way and be totally sure that your pets can’t get into the candy.”

Many Iowans have carved grinning pumpkins for their porches, which — to a dog — may look and smell like a tasty treat to eat. “They might and we would probably recommend not feeding animals raw pumpkin, especially if it’s a jack-o-lantern that’s been sitting out for a while,” Phillips says. “Mostly just because bacteria can grow in that jack-o-lantern if it’s been sitting outside, probably best not to feed it to a pet, so do try to keep your pets away from raw pumpkin.”

Also, Halloween decorations can be hazardous for pets, as curious kittens might stick their paws into a jack-o-lantern’s flame, and rambunctious puppies may chew on the “bones” that make up skeletons.