Iowa City man sentenced for having child porn on his phone

A 25-year-old Iowa City man caught pretending to be a minor on Instagram has been sentenced to eight years in prison on a child pornography charge.

The case against Tyler Dean Kadolph began last year as police investigated a report that someone was recording women using a locker room at the University of Iowa Field House. The Field House is a recreational facility for students and Kadolph worked there. Authorities got a warrant to search his phone and court records indicate they found child porn on it.

According to prosecutors, Kadolph pretended to be “a minor female” on Instagram and used the fake account to ask for nude photos. In May, he agreed to plead guilty to possession of child pornography. Kadolph was sentenced this week.