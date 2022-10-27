Northwest Iowa man accused of threatening health facilities

A northwest Iowa man is charged with making threats that led to lock downs at two health facilities.

The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office arrested 60-year-old Ryan Betcke of Granville Wednesday afternoon after Betke allegedly called Sanford Hospital in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and threatened to shoot employees with an AK-47 rifle. Sanford Hospital in Sioux Falls and Orange City Health were placed on lock down status until Betcke was arrested.

Betcke was charged with making terroristic threats, a class D felony. He’s being held on a $10,000 cash bond.

(Reporting by Mark Buss, KSOU, Sioux Center)