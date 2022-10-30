19-year-old charged with double homicide in Sioux City

A Sioux City man is in custody, facing murder charges after a shooting early Saturday morning on the west side of Sioux City.

Nineteen-year-old Joseph Cruz is charged with two counts of second degree murder, intimidating with a dangerous weapon causing serious injury and willful injury causing serious injury. Sioux City Police were dispatched to a home around 2:15 a.m. Saturday. They found two shooting victims. one was dead at the scene. The other was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Cruz was later arrested and booked into the Woodbury County Jail where he’s being held pending a bond hearing.

(Reporting by Woody Gottburg, KSCJ, Sioux City)