One person was killed early this morning in a police chase in Cedar Rapids.

The state patrol says Cedar Rapids police tried to pull over a Chevy Tahoe for traffic violations about 2 AM and the vehicle sped away.

Troopers say the SUV got onto Interstate 380 with a police car close behind, tried to take the Highway 30 exit ramp, lost control and crashed.

The Tahoe’s driver was killed and is identified as 38-year-old Jamie Hill of Cedar Rapids.