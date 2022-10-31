Former Clarke student pleading guilty after threats to Dubuque campus

A former student at Clarke University in Dubuque is pleading guilty to a terrorism charge after making threats against the school this summer.

On August 8, Clarke University’s Dubuque campus was locked down for about four hours until 24-year-old Rashaud Colbert was arrested in a Chicago suburb. Authorities say he went on social media and threatened to shoot Clarke University’s president and attack campus buildings.

A Clarke University profile posted online indicates Colbert majored in business administration and sports management and was preparing to graduate in the spring of 2021.

KCRG is reporting Colbert is pleading guilty to a terrorism charge and will be sentenced December 5. Court documents indicate prosecutors are recommending a deferred judgment of two to five years of probation.

Clarke University is a private Catholic college with an enrollment of about 1,200 students.