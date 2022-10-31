Iowa’s Stevens claims B1G honor

Iowa freshman kicker Drew Stevens has been named Big Ten Freshman of the Week following the Hawkeyes’ 33-13 win over Northwestern.

Stevens earns his first Big Ten honor following his impressive performance against the Wildcats. Stevens connected on all four field goal attempts and all three PAT kicks in Iowa’s Homecoming win. He also handed all kickoff duties, recording four touchbacks and allowing just one Wildcat return.

Stevens, a native of North Augusta, South Carolina, connected on field goal attempts of 29, 24, 54 and 25 yards. The 54-yard kick is the longest of his career and ties as the seventh-longest in program history. It marks Iowa’s longest field goal since 2015.

Stevens leads Iowa in scoring with 45 points, making 11-of-12 field goal attempts and all 12 PATs. He is 4-for-5 from beyond 40 yards and is 2-for-2 two from beyond 50 yards. His 11 field goals are the most for an Iowa freshman since Mike Meyer booted 14 field goals in 2010.