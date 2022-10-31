Longtime Waterloo eatery destroyed by blast, flames

An explosion and fire demolished a historic Waterloo restaurant on Sunday morning.

The Hickory House was one of Waterloo’s oldest eateries, marking its 70th year in business just last week.

Prior to the fire, witnesses tell KWWL-TV they saw a car hit the building’s gas meter, then drive away. Both the fire and police departments are investigating.

Reports say one firefighter suffered minor injuries in the blast. Officials say the building’s roof caved in and it’s a total loss.

The owners say they hope to rebuild.