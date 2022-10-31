Man accused of shooting cousin, friend to death in Sioux City

The 19-year-old man in custody for two shooting deaths in Sioux City is related to one of the victims.

Court records indicate 19-year-old Joseph Cruz of Sioux City was fighting with a friend over a gun early Saturday morning and fired several shots inside a Sioux City home. Cruz shot himself in the leg. Police dispatched to the house where the shooting happened found Carlos Aquirre, Cruz’s 21-year-old friend, and Anthony Williams, Cruz’s 19-year-old cousin, lying on the floor in the kitchen.

Cruz is charged with two counts of second degree murder.

(Reporting by Woody Gottburg, KSCJ, Sioux City)