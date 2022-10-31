Purdue looks to extend domination of Hawkeyes

Purdue coach Jeff Brohm says limiting mistakes and getting the lead is important against Iowa. The Boilermakers have dominated the recent series against the Hawkeyes, winning four of the last five and during that stretch averaged better than 26 points per game.

“They are as good as anybody at forcing the other team to make mistakes and taking advantage of it”, said Brohm. “If they are driving the car and in control you are going to have trouble going uphill.”

Former Iowa receivers Tyrone Tracy and Charlie Jones transferred to Purdue after last season. Jones has caught 72 passes, including nine touchdowns. Tracy has 24 catches.

“Both young men really represent themselves well”, added Brohm. “They are high character young men who want to make a difference and I think they will play extremely hard this game.”