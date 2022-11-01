6% raise in new contract for union workers at ADM plant in Cedar Rapids

Just before today’s strike deadline, members of the Teamsters Union have approved a new, three-year contract for about 200 workers at the Archer Daniels Midland plant in Cedar Rapids.

According to Jesse Case, the Secretary-Treasurer of Teamster Local 238, the deal includes a $5000 ratification bonus and an immediate 6% across the board raise in the first year. In a statement posted on Facebook, Case said ADM’s “multi-billion dollar profit margin exists” because of “the labor and sweat of its workers: and the union would like to see higher wages for everyone in the industry.

In a written statement, an ADM spokesperson described the contract as “extremely competitive.” ADM’s plant in Cedar Rapids breaks corn kernels down into corn oil, corn starch and other byproducts.