Eight arrested in sting focused on child sex crimes

A sting operation has wrapped up in central Iowa that targeted people who want to have sex with juveniles.

The sting was launched by the Iowa Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and included a host of local, county, state and federal agencies.

It zeroed in on the Des Moines metro area and extended north to Ames.

Eight people were arrested in all. They’re all men, ranging in age from 29 to 55.

All eight are charged with solicitation of commercial sexual activity, a Class D felony, while one was also charged with marijuana possession:

James Ehrenreich Reiser, 37 of Des Moines, IA

710A.2A Solicitation of commercial sexual activity, a Class D felony

710A.2A Solicitation of commercial sexual activity, a Class D felony Kevin Paul Weiser, 43 of Des Moines, IA

710A.2A Solicitation of commercial sexual activity, a Class D felony

710A.2A Solicitation of commercial sexual activity, a Class D felony Shijian Ding, 45, of Ankeny, IA

710A.2A Solicitation of commercial sexual activity, a Class D felony

710A.2A Solicitation of commercial sexual activity, a Class D felony Johnnie Bertrum Meling, 40 of Indianola, IA

710A.2A Solicitation of commercial sexual activity, a Class D felony

710A.2A Solicitation of commercial sexual activity, a Class D felony Kenneth James Jaeger Jr., 55 of Des Moines, IA

710A.2A Solicitation of commercial sexual activity, a Class D felony

710A.2A Solicitation of commercial sexual activity, a Class D felony Damian Lamorn Dudley, 29 of Polk City, IA

710A.2A Solicitation of commercial sexual activity, a Class D felony

124.401(1)(d) Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Deliver, a Class D felony

710A.2A Solicitation of commercial sexual activity, a Class D felony 124.401(1)(d) Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Deliver, a Class D felony Joshua Michale Lyn Ezzard, 37 of Ankeny, IA

710A.2A Solicitation of commercial sexual activity, a Class D felony

710A.2A Solicitation of commercial sexual activity, a Class D felony Luke Jai Wilkins, 36 of Ames, IA

710A.2A Solicitation of commercial sexual activity, a Class D