Iowans say ‘woo-hoo’ to Powerball tickets

Powerball tickets are a hot ticket in Iowa lately.

There are about three-point-two million people living in Iowa, and the Iowa Lottery says the latest Powerball drawing saw two-point-six million dollars in sales, just within the state.

That includes more than two-point-one million dollars in Iowa sales just on Monday.

The average spent per person was around six dollars, or three plays, which lottery officials say demonstrates people didn’t go overboard.

There was no jackpot winner Monday night, so the big prize for Wednesday’s drawing is forecast to grow to one-point-two billion dollars, the game’s second-highest jackpot.