Teen arrested after shooting reported at Fort Dodge apartment complex

A teenager faces a felony gun charge after a shooting in Fort Dodge.

Tuesday night around 8:30, the Webster County Telecommunications Center received a call of shots fired at an apartment complex in Fort Dodge. The caller said several shots had been fired and gave dispatchers a description of a vehicle seen leaving the area.

Shortly after, police located a vehicle that matched the description. Police say during the course of their investigation they found a gun and one of the people in the vehicle was taken into custody. The 17‐year‐old male has been charged with Possession of Firearm by a Felon, which is a class D felony.

According to a news release from the Fort Dodge Police Department, the juvenile is being held in the Central Iowa Juvenile Detention facility in Eldora.

(Reporting by Brooke Bickford, KVFD, Fort Dodge)