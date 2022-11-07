Iowa’s Kaleb Johnson earns a pair of B1G honors

Iowa running back Kaleb Johnson has been named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week and Freshman of the Week following his performance in the Hawkeyes’ 24-3 win at Purdue on Nov. 5.

Johnson rushed 22 times for 200 yards and one touchdown. His touchdown covered 75 yards and came on the second play of the third quarter as the Hawkeyes increased their margin to the eventual final score.

Johnson had career bests in rushing attempts and yards, along with a career best with two receptions for 17 yards. The 200 rushing yards are the 18th-most in a single game in program history, the second-most by a Hawkeye freshman all-time (Marcus Coker, 219 vs. Missouri, Insight Bowl) and the first by an Iowa player since 2015.

Johnson is the fourth Hawkeye to be honored this season. Punter Tory Taylor earned special team honors on two occasions (South Dakota State, Rutgers) and defensive back Kaevon Merriweather earned defensive honors for his play at Rutgers. Kicker Drew Stevens earned Freshman of the Week honors for his play in the win over Northwestern.