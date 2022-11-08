Weather causes issues with voting in Woodbury County

Thunderstorms, lightning and rain have caused a few problems with voting in western Iowa. Woodbury County Elections Commissioner, Pat Gill says the storms rolled through around noon, which was not good timing.

“We could use the rain but unfortunately, it’s on election day,” Gill says. “A couple of the polling places have power knocked out of them. We hope to get that back soon. They’re able to continue to vote — but we don’t like to go without power for too long.” Gill says they didn’t have to make voters wait.

“They can continue to vote, our electronic poll books are working on battery power and the voting machines are working on battery power,” he says. Gill says they’ve also had some voters going to the wrong precinct following changes made by the redistricting. He says they have been able to get everyone redirected to the right polling place. The polls close at 8 p.m.

(By Woody Gottburg, KSCJ, Sioux City)