Iowa Senate to have GOP ‘super majority’ in 2023

Republicans have won 34 seats in the Iowa Senate.

“We have made history,” Senate Republican Leader Jack Whitver said Tuesday evening. “It’s been over 50 years since either side has had a super majority.”

In January, unofficial results from Tuesday’s voting indicate the Senate GOP will have the required 34 votes to confirm all state agency leaders and board and commission members Governor Kim Reynolds nominates and Democrats cannot vote to block those appointments.

Zach Wahls, the Senate’s Democratic Leader, said his party faced national headwinds that will dissipate when Donald Trump’s influence in the GOP starts to wane.

“We have a long road ahead of us, but I do think that there is a clear path back to political power for Democrats in the state of Iowa,” Wahls said.

Wahls said one bright spot for Democrats last (Tuesday) night was the defeat of Iowa Senate President Jake Chapman, a Republican from Adel.

Republicans in the Iowa House appear to have added to their majority, although results in a few races were still unknown early this morning. Speaker Pat Grassley said Republicans in the Iowa House currently represent all or part of 97 counties.

“After tonight, that number is 99 of 99 counties,” Grassley said at Iowa GOP Election Night headquarters, to cheers.

Iowa House Democratic Leader Jennifer Konfrst said it’s time for Democratic to turn a page and use this election as motivation.

“The choices are be defeated, be down, or get ready to fight and I’m ready to fight,” Konfrst said, “and I’m ready to build back.”

The 2023 legislative session begins Monday, January 9.

(Reporting by Radio Iowa’s O. Kay Henderson, Dar Danielson and Todd Kimm)