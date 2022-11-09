Multiple suspects arrested in kidnapping and assault

Five people are now jailed and more arrests are expected in what Des Moines police say was a drug-related kidnapping.

On Monday night, a 20-year-old Des Moines man was reported missing as rumors swirled he’d been kidnapped.

On Tuesday morning, investigators found evidence the unidentified man had been held against his will and assaulted in an apartment — but had been moved to another apartment.

His captors released him and detectives found him at a hospital with significant injuries. The five kidnapping suspects range in age from 21 to 25 and all are from Des Moines or West Des Moines.

Five guns were seized, including two that were reported stolen.

Police say evidence indicates the victim was believed to owe a drug debt.

The suspects are:

Brandon Dwight Johnson, 21-year-old from Des Moines

o Kidnapping – 2nd Degree

o Felon In Possession Of A Firearm

Deng Gai, 21-year-old from Des Moines

o Kidnapping – 2nd Degree

o Possession Of A Controlled Substance With Intent To Deliver

o Failure To Affix Tax Stamp

Michel Gai, 22-year-old from Des Moines

o Kidnapping – 2nd Degree

o Felon In Possession Of A Firearm

Rodney Vincent Benson, 22-year-old from Des Moines

o Kidnapping – 2nd Degree

o Carrying Weapons

o Possession Of A Controlled Substance

Malik Marquis Hawkins, 25-year-old from West Des Moines

o Kidnapping – 2nd Degree